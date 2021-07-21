Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Decreases By 35.1%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Poehlman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

