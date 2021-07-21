Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 837,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

