Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

