Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,389 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.99% of Eargo worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,488 shares of company stock worth $48,874,289.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

