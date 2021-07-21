Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 256,914 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

