Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Lowered by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

