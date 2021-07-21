Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Sells 7,000 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Raymond Huggenberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.
INGN stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $71.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
