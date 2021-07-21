Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Sells 7,000 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond Huggenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.

INGN stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

