Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

