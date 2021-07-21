Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Anna Protopapas Sells 21,901 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anna Protopapas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

