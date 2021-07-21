Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $6.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.