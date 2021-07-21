Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 12,531 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

