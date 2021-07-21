Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,191,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,497 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 373,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,134 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,846,000.

IAGG opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04.

