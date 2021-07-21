Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 343,546 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,546 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IDEX worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IEX opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

