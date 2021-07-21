Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,129 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

