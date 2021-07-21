Capreit (TSE:CAR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

