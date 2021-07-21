Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

