FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500,515 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,908,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.