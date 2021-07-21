Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.