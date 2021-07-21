Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 7,954 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after buying an additional 314,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

