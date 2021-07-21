Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.26 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

