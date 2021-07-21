Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Personalis worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Personalis by 777.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

