HRT Financial LP Raises Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 141.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Terex by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

