HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 5,165 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Castellan Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

