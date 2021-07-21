HRT Financial LP Invests $898,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $533.30 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.