FY2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,786,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

