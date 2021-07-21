Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,827 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

