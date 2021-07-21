Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 411 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 84,745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 357.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

