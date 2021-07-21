Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 21,069 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 337,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

