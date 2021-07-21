Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR opened at $213.18 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $142.93 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

