Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 91.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377,298 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

