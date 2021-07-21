TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 162,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

