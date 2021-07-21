Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

