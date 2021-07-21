PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

