Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ANIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders acquired 43,300 shares of company stock worth $172,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.32 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

