Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,056 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

