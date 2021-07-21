CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CoreCivic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Also, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

