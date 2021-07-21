Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avnet reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.27 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

