Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,552,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000.

OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

