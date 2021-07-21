Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $109,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $201,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

