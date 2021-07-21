The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.