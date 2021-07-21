Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,310. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 168.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 107,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

