Zacks Investment Research Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Hold

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $206,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.