Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $237,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

