China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Down 4%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7604 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

