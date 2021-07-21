Thoughtful Brands (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 37,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Thoughtful Brands (OTCMKTS:PEMTF)

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtful Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtful Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.