PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

