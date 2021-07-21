Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

