TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.00. 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

About TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.