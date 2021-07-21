International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.20.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

