Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,377 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

